    USCGC John McCormick visited by namesake's family [Image 1 of 4]

    USCGC John McCormick visited by namesake's family

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Descendants of John F. McCormick stand on the 17th Street Pier in Astoria, Ore., next to the Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick during the cutter's visit to the area en route to its homeport of Ketchikan, Alaska, March 11, 2017.

    McCormick was the commanding officer of the Point Adams Lifesaving Station in Hammond, Ore., and served most of his career in the Pacific Northwest.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC John McCormick visited by namesake's family [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

