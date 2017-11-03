USCGC John McCormick visited by namesake's family

Descendants of John F. McCormick stand on the 17th Street Pier in Astoria, Ore., next to the Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick during the cutter's visit to the area en route to its homeport of Ketchikan, Alaska, March 11, 2017.



McCormick was the commanding officer of the Point Adams Lifesaving Station in Hammond, Ore., and served most of his career in the Pacific Northwest.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

