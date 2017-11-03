USCGC John McCormick visits namesake's service area

The Coast Guard 52-foot motor lifeboat Triumph II, from Station Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco, Wash., runs alongside the Coast Guard Cutter John F. McCormick near Point Adams on the Columbia River, March 11, 2017.



The McCormick was named after the commanding officer of the Point Adams Lifesaving Station and used the original lifeboat Triumph in rescuing distressed mariners crossing the Columbia River bar in the late 1930s.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

Location: HAMMOND, OR, US Hometown: ILWACO, WA, US Hometown: KETCHIKAN, AK, US