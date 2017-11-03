(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick visits namesake's service area

    Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick visits namesake's service area

    HAMMOND, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Linda Jarmar, from Portland, Ore. and the granddaughter of John F. McCormick, looks over the side of the Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick as it is moored at the 17th Street Pier in Astoria, Ore., March 11, 2017.

    The McCormick is en route to its homeport of Ketchikan, Alaska, but came into Astoria to honor the family members of John McCormick many of which still live in the Pacific Northwest region.

    U.S. Coast photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick visits namesake's service area, by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

