The Coast Guard Cutter John F. McCormick transits up the Columbia River next to the 52-foot motor lifeboat Triumph II, from Station Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco, Wash., during a visit to the service area of the cutter's namesake, March 11, 2017.



John F. McCormick was the commanding officer of the Point Adams Lifesaving Station in Hammond, Ore., and used the original lifeboat Triumph to earn a Gold Lifesaving Medal for a successful rescue of a shipmate during a dire situation at the mouth of the Columbia River in 1938.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 13:30 Photo ID: 3223022 VIRIN: 170311-G-AW789-1056 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.48 MB Location: HAMMOND, OR, US Hometown: ILWACO, WA, US Hometown: KETCHIKAN, AK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick visits namesake's service area [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.