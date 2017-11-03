(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick visits namesake's service area

    Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick visits namesake's service area

    HAMMOND, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The Coast Guard Cutter John F. McCormick transits up the Columbia River next to the 52-foot motor lifeboat Triumph II, from Station Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco, Wash., during a visit to the service area of the cutter's namesake, March 11, 2017.

    John F. McCormick was the commanding officer of the Point Adams Lifesaving Station in Hammond, Ore., and used the original lifeboat Triumph to earn a Gold Lifesaving Medal for a successful rescue of a shipmate during a dire situation at the mouth of the Columbia River in 1938.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read

