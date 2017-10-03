Burkina Faso Soldiers have fun while practicing buddy carries during a medical practical exercise March 10, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso. By strengthening regional cooperation at Flintlock, partner nation forces are better prepared to respond to security and humanitarian crises.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt Benjamin Northcutt 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 07:19 Photo ID: 3222676 VIRIN: 170310-A-MQ814-062 Resolution: 4667x4912 Size: 2.61 MB Location: BF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.