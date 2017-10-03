(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medical exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso [Image 2 of 4]

    Medical exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso

    BURKINA FASO

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Burkina Faso Soldiers have fun while practicing buddy carries during a medical practical exercise March 10, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso. By strengthening regional cooperation at Flintlock, partner nation forces are better prepared to respond to security and humanitarian crises.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Benjamin Northcutt 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 07:19
    Photo ID: 3222676
    VIRIN: 170310-A-MQ814-062
    Resolution: 4667x4912
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: BF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Medical training during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso
    Medical exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso
    Casualty care exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso
    Casualty care exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    special operations
    Burkina Faso
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Flintlock17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT