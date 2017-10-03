(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Casualty care exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso [Image 3 of 4]

    Casualty care exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso

    BURKINA FASO

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Burkina Faso Soldiers practice buddy carries during a casualty care exercise March 10, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso. Flintlock brings together forces from across the world that share the common goal of peace and stability in North and West Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Benjamin Northcutt 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)/released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 07:19
    Photo ID: 3222675
    VIRIN: 170310-A-MQ814-035
    Resolution: 4499x7360
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: BF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Casualty care exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Medical training during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso
    Medical exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso
    Casualty care exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso
    Casualty care exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso

    Africa
    Burkina Faso
    Flintlock
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

