Casualty care exercise during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Soldiers practice buddy carries during a casualty care exercise March 10, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso. Flintlock brings together forces from across the world that share the common goal of peace and stability in North and West Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Benjamin Northcutt 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)/released)

Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Location: BF