    Medical training during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4]

    Medical training during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso

    BURKINA FASO

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Burkina Faso Soldiers practice loading on a non-standard casualty evacuation platform as part of Flintlock 2017 March 10, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso.
    Flintlock provides a unique opportunity to enhance reginal coodrination and address common security challenges.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 07:19
    Photo ID: 3222679
    VIRIN: 170310-A-ZF167-136
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical training during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Special Operations
    Burkina Faso
    Flintlock
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

