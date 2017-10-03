Burkina Faso Soldiers practice loading on a non-standard casualty evacuation platform as part of Flintlock 2017 March 10, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso.
Flintlock provides a unique opportunity to enhance reginal coodrination and address common security challenges.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)
This work, Medical training during Flintlock 2017 in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
