BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (Mar. 4, 2017) – U.S. Army Capt. Trevor P. Joseph, 1st Lt. Aaron P. Cruz, Sgt. Loran M. Lott, and Spc. Samuel E. Perez, all from C Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, were awarded The Air Medal with ‘V’ Device for their heroic actions as a helicopter medical evacuation crew during a Nov. 3, 2016 exfiltration of wounded U.S. and Afghanistan Soldiers pinned down by enemy fire in Kunduz Province.
Photo by Bob Harrison, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2017 04:32
|Photo ID:
|3221939
|VIRIN:
|170304-A-PK978-051
|Resolution:
|3854x2627
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Hometown:
|COLLIERVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Hometown:
|DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|Hometown:
|WAYNESVILLE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TF Fighting Eagles Earn Air Medal for Valor [Image 1 of 9], by Robert Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT