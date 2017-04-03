TF Fighting Eagles Earn Air Medal for Valor

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (Mar. 4, 2017) – U.S. Army Capt. Trevor P. Joseph, 1st Lt. Aaron P. Cruz, Sgt. Loran M. Lott, and Spc. Samuel E. Perez, all from C Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, were awarded The Air Medal with ‘V’ Device for their heroic actions as a helicopter medical evacuation crew during a Nov. 3, 2016 exfiltration of wounded U.S. and Afghanistan Soldiers pinned down by enemy fire in Kunduz Province.

