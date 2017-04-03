TF Fighting Eagles Earn Air Medal for Valor

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (Mar. 4, 2017) – The Air Medal with ‘V’ Device award ceremony for four aviation crew members at the U.S. Forces Afghanistan DUSTOFF hangar here at Bagram. The team from C Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment were recognized for their heroic actions during a Nov. 3, 2016 helicopter medical evacuation of wounded U.S. and Afghanistan Soldiers pinned down by enemy fire in Kunduz Province. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Scott A. Howell, NATO Special Operations Component Command – Afghanistan commander, presented the medals and spoke at the event. He can be seen to the right of the assembled award recipients. Recognized for valor are, from left, U.S. Army Capt. Trevor P. Joseph, 1st Lt. Aaron P. Cruz, Sgt. Loran M. Lott, and Spc. Samuel E. Perez.

Photo by Bob Harrison, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs.

