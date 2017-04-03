BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (Mar. 4, 2017) – The Air Medals with ‘V’ Device staged for presentation to four C Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment aircrew members for their heroic actions during a Nov. 3, 2016 helicopter medical evacuation of wounded U.S. and Afghanistan Soldiers pinned down by enemy fire in Kunduz Province. The award recipients were U.S. Army Capt. Trevor P. Joseph, 1st Lt. Aaron P. Cruz, Sgt. Loran M. Lott, and Spc. Samuel E. Perez.

Photo by Bob Harrison, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs.

Date Taken: 03.04.2017
Hometown: COLLIERVILLE, TN, US
Hometown: COLUMBUS, GA, US
Hometown: DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, US
Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US
Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
Hometown: TOPEKA, KS, US
Hometown: WAYNESVILLE, MO, US
This work, TF Fighting Eagles Earn Air Medal for Valor [Image 1 of 9], by Robert Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.