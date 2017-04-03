TF Fighting Eagles Earn Air Medal for Valor

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (Mar. 4, 2017) – U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Scott A. Howell pins The Air Medal for Valor on U.S. Army 1st Lt. Aaron P. Cruz, C Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment. Cruz was recognized for his heroic actions as a helicopter medical evacuation pilot during the Nov. 3, 2016 evacuation of wounded U.S. and Afghanistan Soldiers pinned down by enemy fire in Kunduz Province. Howell is the NATO Special Operations Component Command – Afghanistan commander.

Photo by Bob Harrison, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs.

