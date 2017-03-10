graduation

Pfc. Mackenzie A. Derosa, honor graduate for Platoon 4008, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 10, 2017. Derosa, from Staten Island, N.Y., also earned the company's highest combined physical fitness and combat fitness score with a score of 600 out of 600 points. (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)

