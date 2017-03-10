Pvt. Mateo A. Boykin, with Platoon 2021, Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest combined physical fitness and combat fitness score. Boykin, a native of Suffolk, Va., earned a score of 600 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp March 10, 2017. (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 11:45
|Photo ID:
|3219805
|VIRIN:
|170310-M-RK242-056
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Graduation – Hotel & Papa Companies – March 10, 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
