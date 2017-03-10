Pfc. Georgia R. France, the Papa Company high shooter from Platoon 4009, scored 323 out of 350 points. France graduated boot camp March 10, 2017, and is from Fort Worth, Texas (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 11:45
|Photo ID:
|3219811
|VIRIN:
|170310-M-RK242-067
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Graduation – Hotel & Papa Companies – March 10, 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
