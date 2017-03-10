Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 11:45 Photo ID: 3219811 VIRIN: 170310-M-RK242-067 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 2.89 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Graduation – Hotel & Papa Companies – March 10, 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.