(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Graduation – Hotel & Papa Companies – March 10, 2017 [Image 2 of 11]

    Graduation – Hotel &amp; Papa Companies – March 10, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Pfc. Justine M. Ramirez, honor graduate for Platoon 4009, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 10, 2017. Ramirez is from Berwyn, Ill. (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 11:45
    Photo ID: 3219809
    VIRIN: 170310-M-RK242-063
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Graduation – Hotel & Papa Companies – March 10, 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Graduation – Hotel &amp; Papa Companies – March 10, 2017
    Graduation – Hotel &amp; Papa Companies – March 10, 2017
    Graduation – Hotel &amp; Papa Companies – March 10, 2017
    Graduation – Hotel &amp; Papa Companies – March 10, 2017
    Graduation – Hotel &amp; Papa Companies – March 10, 2017
    Graduation – Hotel &amp; Papa Companies – March 10, 2017
    Graduation – Hotel &amp; Papa Companies – March 10, 2017
    Graduation – Hotel &amp; Papa Companies – March 10, 2017
    Graduation – Hotel &amp; Papa Companies – March 10, 2017
    Graduation – Hotel &amp; Papa Companies – March 10, 2017
    Graduation – Hotel &amp; Papa Companies – March 10, 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Eastern Recruit Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT