Tony Lopez of Fairbanks staved off subzero temperatures at the starting line of the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race with a hat made of wolf fur March 6 in Fairbanks, Alaska. The temperature dipped as low as 34 below zero as competitors and spectators alike gathered for the official timed start of the 45th annual event. (Photo by Mary M. Rall/U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 13:58
|Photo ID:
|3217267
|VIRIN:
|170306-O-QW156-630
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Hometown:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
This work, Iditarod [Image 1 of 6], by Mary Rall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
