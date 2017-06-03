Tony Lopez of Fairbanks staved off subzero temperatures at the starting line of the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race with a hat made of wolf fur March 6 in Fairbanks, Alaska. The temperature dipped as low as 34 below zero as competitors and spectators alike gathered for the official timed start of the 45th annual event. (Photo by Mary M. Rall/U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 13:58 Photo ID: 3217267 VIRIN: 170306-O-QW156-630 Resolution: 3648x5109 Size: 7.09 MB Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US Hometown: FAIRBANKS, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iditarod [Image 1 of 6], by Mary Rall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.