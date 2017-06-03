Excited sled dogs bark in anticipation of officially beginning the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race March 6 in Fairbanks, Alaska. The dogs will run an estimated 1,049 miles from Anchorage to Nome. The route commemorates the role sled dogs played in the settlement of the state. (Photo by Mary M. Rall/U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 13:58
|Photo ID:
|3217223
|VIRIN:
|170306-O-QW156-294
|Resolution:
|5138x3125
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iditarod [Image 1 of 6], by Mary Rall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
