Excited sled dogs bark in anticipation of officially beginning the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race March 6 in Fairbanks, Alaska. The dogs will run an estimated 1,049 miles from Anchorage to Nome. The route commemorates the role sled dogs played in the settlement of the state. (Photo by Mary M. Rall/U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

