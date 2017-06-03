(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iditarod [Image 3 of 6]

    Iditarod

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Mary Rall 

    United States Army Alaska

    More than 100 U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers from Fort Wainwright volunteered March 6 in support of the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Fairbanks, Alaska. The Soldiers provided a variety of support roles at the event, to include setting up and breaking down a mile-long route in the “Golden Heart City” and serving as dog handlers and flaggers at the starting line. (Photo by Mary M. Rall/U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 13:58
    Photo ID: 3217226
    VIRIN: 170306-O-QW156-419
    Resolution: 4738x3085
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iditarod [Image 1 of 6], by Mary Rall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Soldiers help ensure success of ‘Last Great Race’

    Alaska
    BOSS
    Husky
    Iditarod
    Race

