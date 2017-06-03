More than 100 U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers from Fort Wainwright volunteered March 6 in support of the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Fairbanks, Alaska. The Soldiers provided a variety of support roles at the event, to include setting up and breaking down a mile-long route in the “Golden Heart City” and serving as dog handlers and flaggers at the starting line. (Photo by Mary M. Rall/U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 13:58
|Photo ID:
|3217226
|VIRIN:
|170306-O-QW156-419
|Resolution:
|4738x3085
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iditarod [Image 1 of 6], by Mary Rall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Soldiers help ensure success of ‘Last Great Race’
LEAVE A COMMENT