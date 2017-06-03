More than 100 U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers from Fort Wainwright volunteered March 6 in support of the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Fairbanks, Alaska. The Soldiers provided a variety of support roles at the event, to include setting up and breaking down a mile-long route in the “Golden Heart City” and serving as dog handlers and flaggers at the starting line. (Photo by Mary M. Rall/U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 13:58 Photo ID: 3217226 VIRIN: 170306-O-QW156-419 Resolution: 4738x3085 Size: 3.1 MB Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iditarod [Image 1 of 6], by Mary Rall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.