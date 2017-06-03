The lead dogs of 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race musher Ryan Anderson of Ray, Minn., were all smiles as they began the official timed start of the 45th annual event March 6 in Fairbanks, Alaska. The “Last Great Race” attracted about 73 competitors from throughout the world, to include Alaska, the Lower 48, Sweden, Canada, Norway, Hungary, the Czech Republic, England and France. (Photo by Mary M. Rall/U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)
This work, Iditarod [Image 1 of 6], by Mary Rall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
