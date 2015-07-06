(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB [Image 1 of 3]

    Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Ashley and her husband Kendall Ignatz, here a first lieutenant prior to his promotion to captain. Ashley, who is with Marine Corps Community Services, was recently chosen as Marine Corps Logistics Base Military Spouse of the Year by Armed Forces Insurance. The award was created to recognize those spouses in the military community who have gone above and beyond in their service,
    advocacy, and support of our nation’s service members and military families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2015
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 12:20
    Photo ID: 3217143
    VIRIN: 150607-M-TR039-656
    Resolution: 1707x2560
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB
    Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB
    Ashley Ignatz, Marine Corps Family Team Building trainer, coaches military spouses during a cooperative salsa making class, as part of the LINKS for Spouses training held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Feb. 9.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB

    TAGS

    #mclbbarstow
    #armedforcesinsurance
    #militaryspouseoftheyear: #ignatz

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT