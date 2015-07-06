Ashley and her husband Kendall Ignatz, here a first lieutenant prior to his promotion to captain. Ashley, who is with Marine Corps Community Services, was recently chosen as Marine Corps Logistics Base Military Spouse of the Year by Armed Forces Insurance. The award was created to recognize those spouses in the military community who have gone above and beyond in their service,
advocacy, and support of our nation’s service members and military families.
This work, Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
