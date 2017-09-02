Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 12:20 Photo ID: 3217141 VIRIN: 170209-M-DU308-001 Resolution: 3072x3840 Size: 5.2 MB Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US

This work, Ashley Ignatz, Marine Corps Family Team Building trainer, coaches military spouses during a cooperative salsa making class, as part of the LINKS for Spouses training held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Feb. 9. [Image 1 of 3], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.