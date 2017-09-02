(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ashley Ignatz, Marine Corps Family Team Building trainer, coaches military spouses during a cooperative salsa making class, as part of the LINKS for Spouses training held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Feb. 9.

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Laurie Pearson 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 12:20
    Photo ID: 3217141
    VIRIN: 170209-M-DU308-001
    Resolution: 3072x3840
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ashley Ignatz, Marine Corps Family Team Building trainer, coaches military spouses during a cooperative salsa making class, as part of the LINKS for Spouses training held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Feb. 9. [Image 1 of 3], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    training
    LINKS
    Family Team Building
    MCLBBarstow

