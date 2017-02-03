(Left) The Cat In The Hat, aka Reece Dillingham, library technician, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow; waits as a gaggle of children dressed as characters from a Dr. Suess book, jockey for position to get their pictures taken by Ashley Ignatz, Marine Corps Community Services, MCLBB,; as Thing 2, Jennifer Thrasher, MCCS looks on, during the celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday March 2. Ignatz was name Military Spouse of the Year for MCLB Barstow by Military Spouse magazine Feb. 13.
This work, Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB [Image 1 of 3], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB
