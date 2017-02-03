(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB [Image 2 of 3]

    Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Keith Hayes 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    (Left) The Cat In The Hat, aka Reece Dillingham, library technician, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow; waits as a gaggle of children dressed as characters from a Dr. Suess book, jockey for position to get their pictures taken by Ashley Ignatz, Marine Corps Community Services, MCLBB,; as Thing 2, Jennifer Thrasher, MCCS looks on, during the celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday March 2. Ignatz was name Military Spouse of the Year for MCLB Barstow by Military Spouse magazine Feb. 13.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 12:20
    Photo ID: 3217142
    VIRIN: 170302-M-TR039-0134
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.83 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    This work, Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB [Image 1 of 3], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB
    Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB
    Ashley Ignatz, Marine Corps Family Team Building trainer, coaches military spouses during a cooperative salsa making class, as part of the LINKS for Spouses training held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Feb. 9.

    Military Spouse of the Year for MCLBB

    #mclbbarstow
    #militaryspouseoftheyear
    #ignatz
    #armedforcesinsurance

