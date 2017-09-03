(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors Prepare For A Petty Officer Second Class Advancement Exam At James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center

    Sailors Prepare For A Petty Officer Second Class Advancement Exam At James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Clifton Holliday 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    170309-N-II672-168 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 9, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (SW/AW) Sean McKenna, from Quantico, Virginia, assigned to the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), takes the petty officer second class advancement exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler D. John/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 04:19
    Photo ID: 3216108
    VIRIN: 170309-N-II672-168
    Resolution: 2200x1468
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Prepare For A Petty Officer Second Class Advancement Exam At James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center [Image 1 of 4], by Clifton Holliday, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

