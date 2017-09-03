Sailors Prepare For A Petty Officer Second Class Advancement Exam At James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center

170309-N-II672-168 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 9, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (SW/AW) Sean McKenna, from Quantico, Virginia, assigned to the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), takes the petty officer second class advancement exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler D. John/Released)

