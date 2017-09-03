Sailors Prepare For A Petty Officer Second Class Advancement Exam At James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center

170309-N-II672-074 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 9, 2017) Sailors assigned to the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prepare for a petty officer second class advancement exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler D. John/Released)

