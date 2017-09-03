(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors Prepare For A Petty Officer Second Class Advancement Exam At James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center

    Sailors Prepare For A Petty Officer Second Class Advancement Exam At James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.09.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    170309-N-II672-074 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 9, 2017) Sailors assigned to the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prepare for a petty officer second class advancement exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler D. John/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 04:19
    Photo ID: 3216103
    VIRIN: 170309-N-II672-074
    Resolution: 2200x1468
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    TAGS

    CVN 76 Sailors Petty Officer Exam

