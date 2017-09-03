170309-N-II672-120 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 9, 2017) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Luis Cruz, from Van Alstyne, Texas, assigned to the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), opens a question packet for a petty officer second class advancement exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler D. John/Released)
This work, Sailors Prepare For A Petty Officer Second Class Advancement Exam At James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
