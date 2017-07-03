Staff Sgt. Justin O’Brien, 7th Special Operations Squadron special mission aviator, inspects the fuel port of CV-22 Osprey Mar. 7, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. CV-22 SMAs perform a diverse set of duties which vary depending on which of the two crew positions they are assigned for on a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Capt Chris Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 03:45
|Photo ID:
|3216090
|VIRIN:
|170308-F-NC244-1002
|Resolution:
|6140x4912
|Size:
|10.87 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beneath the fuselage [Image 1 of 5], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
