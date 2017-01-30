Beneath the fuselage

Staff Sgt. Justin O’Brien, 7th Special Operations Squadron special mission aviator, mans the .50-caliber GAU-21 heavy machine gun of a CV-22 Osprey while departing Slunj Range, Croatia, Jan. 30, 2017. In the front of the CV-22, SMAs focus on standard flight engineer duties, where the role of the SMA on the tail falls more in line with both loadmaster and aerial gunner duties. (U.S. Air Force photo/Capt Chris Sullivan)

