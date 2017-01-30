(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Beneath the fuselage [Image 5 of 5]

    Beneath the fuselage

    RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.30.2017

    Photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    Staff Sgt. Justin O’Brien, 7th Special Operations Squadron special mission aviator, mans the .50-caliber GAU-21 heavy machine gun of a CV-22 Osprey while departing Slunj Range, Croatia, Jan. 30, 2017. In the front of the CV-22, SMAs focus on standard flight engineer duties, where the role of the SMA on the tail falls more in line with both loadmaster and aerial gunner duties. (U.S. Air Force photo/Capt Chris Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 03:45
    Photo ID: 3216087
    VIRIN: 170130-F-NC244-1132
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beneath the fuselage [Image 1 of 5], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Beneath the fuselage
    Beneath the fuselage
    Beneath the fuselage
    Beneath the fuselage
    Beneath the fuselage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CV-22 SMA versatility vital to mission success

    TAGS

    NATO
    CV-22
    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    special mission aviator
    352 SOW
    352d Special Operations Wing
    Osrpey

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT