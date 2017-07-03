Beneath the fuselage

Staff Sgt. Justin O’Brien, 7th Special Operations Squadron special mission aviator, performs preflight checks on a CV-22 Osprey’s ramp-mounted weapon system, a .50-caliber GAU-21 heavy machine gun Mar. 7, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. When assigned to the tail position of the aircraft, SMAs are responsible for operating the RMW, weight and balance, clearing the landing zone and alternate insertions and extraction methods, among other duties. (U.S. Air Force photo/Capt Chris Sullivan)

