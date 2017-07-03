(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beneath the fuselage [Image 4 of 5]

    Beneath the fuselage

    RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.07.2017

    Photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    Staff Sgt. Justin O’Brien, 7th Special Operations Squadron special mission aviator, performs preflight checks on a CV-22 Osprey’s ramp-mounted weapon system, a .50-caliber GAU-21 heavy machine gun Mar. 7, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. When assigned to the tail position of the aircraft, SMAs are responsible for operating the RMW, weight and balance, clearing the landing zone and alternate insertions and extraction methods, among other duties. (U.S. Air Force photo/Capt Chris Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 03:45
    Photo ID: 3216088
    VIRIN: 170308-F-NC244-1001
    Resolution: 5934x4747
    Size: 11.23 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beneath the fuselage [Image 1 of 5], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CV-22 SMA versatility vital to mission success

    TAGS

    NATO
    CV-22
    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    special mission aviator
    352 SOW
    352d Special Operations Wing
    Osrpey

