EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Sgt. Alexander Hanlon, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 3, and a native of New Ark, Delaware, place C4 explosives on top of a group of 60 millimeter mortars at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility aboard MCB Hawaii on March 2, 2017. The purpose of this sweep is to clear the range of any unexploded ordnance allowing range personnel and units conducting training, the ability to work in a safer environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

