EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – An explosive ordnance technician with Headquarters Battalion equips C4 explosives and time fuses in preparation for detonating unexploded ordnance at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility aboard MCB Hawaii, on March 2, 2017. The purpose of this sweep is to clear the range of any unexploded ordnance allowing range personnel and units conducting training, the ability to work in a safer environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

