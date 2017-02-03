(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility [Image 7 of 7]

    EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal of Headquarters Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 3 conduct a range sweep at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility aboard MCB Hawaii on March 2, 2017. The purpose of this sweep is to clear the range of any unexploded ordnance allowing range personnel and units conducting training, the ability to work in a safer environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 21:08
    Photo ID: 3215216
    VIRIN: 170302-M-QB730-956
    Resolution: 5294x3530
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Isabelo Tabanguil, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility
    EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility
    EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility
    EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility
    EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility
    EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility
    EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    EOD provides safer environment at K-Bay Range Training Facility

    TAGS

    explosives
    range
    mortars
    UXO
    rockets
    EOD
    C4
    K-Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT