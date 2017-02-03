EOD provides safer environment at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – An explosive ordnance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 3 digs out a 60 mm mortar at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility aboard MCB Hawaii on March 2, 2017. The purpose of this sweep is to clear the range of any unexploded ordnance allowing range personnel and units conducting training, the ability to work in a safer environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

