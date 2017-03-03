Grafenwoehr, Germany (March 3, 2017) - Instructors from the artillery school in Ankara, Turkey, shows an 82nd Airborne Division Artillery artilleryman the Turkish artillery system in the Lithuanian Artillery Battalion's tactical operations center here. Dynamic Front II is an artillery operability exercise taking place at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26 to March 10, 2017. (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen V. Polanco

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 08:17 Photo ID: 3213263 VIRIN: 170303-A-AO689-007 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.78 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Turkish Artillery Instructors [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kathleen Polanco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.