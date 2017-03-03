Grafenwoehr, Germany (March 3, 2017) - Soldiers from the German army reviews fire mission data with soldiers from the British army. Dynamic Front II is an artillery operability exercise taking place at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26 to March 10.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 08:17
|Photo ID:
|3213265
|VIRIN:
|170303-A-AO689-008
|Resolution:
|4248x3354
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tactical Operations Center [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kathleen Polanco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
