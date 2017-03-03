(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tactical Operations Center [Image 1 of 4]

    Tactical Operations Center

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen Polanco 

    7th Army Training Command

    Grafenwoehr, Germany (March 3, 2017) - Soldiers from the German army reviews fire mission data with soldiers from the British army. Dynamic Front II is an artillery operability exercise taking place at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26 to March 10.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 08:17
    Photo ID: 3213265
    VIRIN: 170303-A-AO689-008
    Resolution: 4248x3354
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Operations Center [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kathleen Polanco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Army Europe
    7th Army Training Command

