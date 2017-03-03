Interoperability

Grafenwoehr, Germany (March 3, 2017) - Master Sgt. William W. Reed, the chief of fires for the 2500 Digital Liaison Detachment in Vicenza, Italy, shows Cpt. Ivan D'Alessio, a staff officer in the Italian Artillery Brigade, the capabilities of the Command Post of the Future software. The two Army Soldiers work alongside in the Lithuanian Artillery Battalion's tactical operations center here during exercise Dynamic Front II. Dynamic Front II is an artillery operability exercise taking place at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26 to March 10, 2017.

Date Taken: 03.03.2017
Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE