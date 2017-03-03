Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities Training

Grafenwoehr, Germany (March 3, 2017) - Dana Hatcher, the Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities subject matter expert for Dynamic Front II, teaches Spc. Chad Workman, a field artillery automated tactical data system specialist from the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, how to use the ASCA software. ASCA is a digital interface that allows different artillery systems from different nations to talk to each other. Dynamic Front II is an artillery operability exercise taking place at the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 26 to March 10, 2017.

Date Taken: 03.03.2017
Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE