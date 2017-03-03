(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities Training [Image 4 of 4]

    Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen Polanco 

    7th Army Training Command

    Grafenwoehr, Germany (March 3, 2017) - Dana Hatcher, the Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities subject matter expert for Dynamic Front II, teaches Spc. Chad Workman, a field artillery automated tactical data system specialist from the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, how to use the ASCA software. ASCA is a digital interface that allows different artillery systems from different nations to talk to each other. Dynamic Front II is an artillery operability exercise taking place at the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 26 to March 10, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 08:17
    Photo ID: 3213258
    VIRIN: 170303-A-AO689-005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities Training [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kathleen Polanco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Tactical Operations Center
    Turkish Artillery Instructors
    Interoperability
    Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dynamic Front II: Linking Allied Artillery

    Dynamic Front II: Linking Allied Artillery

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Europe
    7th Army Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT