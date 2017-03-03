Grafenwoehr, Germany (March 3, 2017) - Dana Hatcher, the Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities subject matter expert for Dynamic Front II, teaches Spc. Chad Workman, a field artillery automated tactical data system specialist from the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, how to use the ASCA software. ASCA is a digital interface that allows different artillery systems from different nations to talk to each other. Dynamic Front II is an artillery operability exercise taking place at the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 26 to March 10, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 08:17
|Photo ID:
|3213258
|VIRIN:
|170303-A-AO689-005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities Training [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kathleen Polanco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
