A Soldiers, assigned to Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, show Matthew Bush, an engineer from the Armaments Research, Development, and Engineering Center, a fault he experienced using the Howitzer during exercise Dynamic Front II, March 7, 2017, in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. Dynamic Front II is an artillery operability exercise taking place athe 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 26-March 10, 2017. The exercise focuses on developing solutions within the theater level fires system by executing multi-echelon fires and testing interoperability at the tactical level. Dynamic Front II includes nearly 1,400 participants from nine NATO nations.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 05:17
|Photo ID:
|3213098
|VIRIN:
|170307-A-XJ896-002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armament experts learn from Dynamic Front II [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Kenneth Reed, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
