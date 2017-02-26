Armament experts learn from Dynamic Front II

Dynamic Front II is an artillery operability exercise taking place at the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 26-March 10, 2017. The exercise focuses on developing solutions within the theater level fires system by executing multi-echelon fires and testing interoperability at the tactical level. Dynamic Front II includes nearly 1,400 participants from nine NATO nations.

