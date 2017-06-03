Armament experts learn from Dynamic Front II

Soldiers, assigned to Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discuss faults they experience using the Howitzer with four engineers from the Armaments Research, Development, and Engineering Center during exercise Dynamic Front II, March 7, 2017, in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. Dynamic Front II is an artillery operability exercise taking place athe 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 26-March 10, 2017. The exercise focuses on developing solutions within the theater level fires system by executing multi-echelon fires and testing interoperability at the tactical level. Dynamic Front II includes nearly 1,400 participants from nine NATO nations.

