Dynamic Front II is an artillery operability exercise taking place at the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 26-March 10, 2017. The exercise focuses on developing solutions within the theater level fires system by executing multi-echelon fires and testing interoperability at the tactical level. Dynamic Front II includes nearly 1,400 participants from nine NATO nations.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 05:17
|Photo ID:
|3213094
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-XK896-002
|Resolution:
|5088x2892
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
This work, Armament experts learn from Dynamic Front II [Image 1 of 5], by SSG KENNETH REED, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
