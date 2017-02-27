(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Armament experts learn from Dynamic Front II [Image 4 of 5]

    Armament experts learn from Dynamic Front II

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. KENNETH REED 

    7th Army Training Command

    Dynamic Front II is an artillery operability exercise taking place at the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 26-March 10, 2017. The exercise focuses on developing solutions within the theater level fires system by executing multi-echelon fires and testing interoperability at the tactical level. Dynamic Front II includes nearly 1,400 participants from nine NATO nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 05:17
    Photo ID: 3213094
    VIRIN: 170228-A-XK896-002
    Resolution: 5088x2892
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armament experts learn from Dynamic Front II [Image 1 of 5], by SSG KENNETH REED, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Armament experts learn from Dynamic Front II
    Armament experts learn from Dynamic Front II
    Armament experts learn from Dynamic Front II
    Armament experts learn from Dynamic Front II
    Armament experts learn from Dynamic Front II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    NATO
    Romania
    Turkey
    Italy
    France
    Grafenwoehr
    Allies
    U.S. Army Europe
    Artillery
    Czech Republic
    Lithuania
    USAREUR
    the United States
    the United Kingdom
    Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities
    7ATC
    7th Army Training Command
    ASCA
    Dynamic Front II
    DFII

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT