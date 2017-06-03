An opposing force member simulates an injury during Emerald Warrior 17 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 6, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook)

