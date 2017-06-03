A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 135 Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion looks out of a window during Emerald Warrior 17 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 6, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 20:37
|Photo ID:
|3212205
|VIRIN:
|170306-F-ZU607-0106
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 23], by SSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
