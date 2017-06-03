A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 135 Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion awaits takeoff during Emerald Warrior 17 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 6, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 20:37
|Photo ID:
|3212207
|VIRIN:
|170306-F-ZU607-0230
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 23], by SSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
