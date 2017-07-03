Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 07:47 Photo ID: 3210476 VIRIN: 170307-A-BG398-020 Resolution: 3342x5013 Size: 7.51 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Keeping dogs on their paws [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.