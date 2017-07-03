(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Keeping dogs on their paws [Image 3 of 8]

    Keeping dogs on their paws

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Diana, a military working dog (MWD) with the Directorate of Emergency Services, Area Support Group - Kuwait, searches for a training aide during a demonstration of MWD capabilities at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 7, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 07:47
    Photo ID: 3210476
    VIRIN: 170307-A-BG398-020
    Resolution: 3342x5013
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping dogs on their paws [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    working dog
    MP
    MWD
    1st TSC
    camp arifjan
    PMO
    K-9
    military police
    area support group - kuwait
    1st Sustainment Command (Theater)
    316th ESC
    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    asg-ku
    31k
    Directorate of Emergency Services
    550th military working dog detachment
    906th military working dog detachment
    226th Military Police Detachment
    Army Military Working Dog Handler

