Jerry, a military working dog (MWD) with the Directorate of Emergency Services, Area Support Group - Kuwait, left, grabs hold of Staff Sgt. Daniel Sullivan, public affairs noncommissioned officer in charge with U.S. Army Central, right, during a demonstration of MWD capabilities at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 7, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 07:47 Photo ID: 3210470 VIRIN: 170307-A-BG398-013 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.82 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping dogs on their paws [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.