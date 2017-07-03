Keeping dogs on their paws

Pfc. Heaven Southard, an Army military working dog handler with the Directorate of Emergency Services, Area Support Group - Kuwait, releases her military working dog (MWD) “Jerry” during a demonstration of MWD capabilities at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 7, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

