Spc. Michael Coffey, an Army military working dog handler with the Directorate of Emergency Services, Area Support Group - Kuwait, practices obedience with his military working dog (MWD) “Diana” during a demonstration of MWD capabilities at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 7, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 07:47
|Photo ID:
|3210473
|VIRIN:
|170307-A-BG398-017
|Resolution:
|5204x3469
|Size:
|9.98 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keeping dogs on their paws [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
