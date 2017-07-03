Keeping dogs on their paws

Spc. Michael Coffey, an Army military working dog handler with the Directorate of Emergency Services, Area Support Group - Kuwait, practices obedience with his military working dog (MWD) “Diana” during a demonstration of MWD capabilities at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 7, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

