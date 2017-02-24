170224-A-NH920-0017

Spc. Ashley Thornton, 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, shows David Hausler, Department of the Army, G4, Army Award for Maintenance Excellence program coordinator, the procedures on how to turn-in maintenance inspection forms as part of the evaluation for the AAME competition, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 24, 2017. The Chief of Staff, AAME Program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and/or activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations.(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs)

