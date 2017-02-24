Spc. Joseph Warren, 17th Field Artillery Brigade explains deficiencies on his Heavy Medium Multi-Wheeled Vehicle to David Hausler, Department of the Army, G4, Army Award for Maintenance Excellence program coordinator, as part of the evaluation for the AAME competition, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 24, 2017. The Chief of Staff, AAME Program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and/or activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 20:10 Photo ID: 3208311 VIRIN: 170224-A-NH920-0034 Resolution: 4966x3311 Size: 3.32 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170224-A-NH920-0034 [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jacob Kohrs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.