(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170224-A-NH920-0034 [Image 4 of 5]

    170224-A-NH920-0034

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs 

    17th Field Artillery Brigade

    Spc. Joseph Warren, 17th Field Artillery Brigade explains deficiencies on his Heavy Medium Multi-Wheeled Vehicle to David Hausler, Department of the Army, G4, Army Award for Maintenance Excellence program coordinator, as part of the evaluation for the AAME competition, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 24, 2017. The Chief of Staff, AAME Program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and/or activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 20:10
    Photo ID: 3208311
    VIRIN: 170224-A-NH920-0034
    Resolution: 4966x3311
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170224-A-NH920-0034 [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jacob Kohrs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170224-A-NH920-0058
    170224-A-NH920-0017
    170224-A-NH920-0006
    170224-A-NH920-0034
    170224-A-NH920-0046

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    308th BSB Proves Motto: Pride in Performance

    TAGS

    performance
    Field artillery
    JBLM
    Maintenance
    308th BSB
    AAME
    7th ID
    17th FAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT