Spc. Joseph Warren, 17th Field Artillery Brigade explains deficiencies on his Heavy Medium Multi-Wheeled Vehicle to David Hausler, Department of the Army, G4, Army Award for Maintenance Excellence program coordinator, as part of the evaluation for the AAME competition, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 24, 2017. The Chief of Staff, AAME Program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and/or activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 20:10
|Photo ID:
|3208311
|VIRIN:
|170224-A-NH920-0034
|Resolution:
|4966x3311
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170224-A-NH920-0034 [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jacob Kohrs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
