170224-A-NH920-0046

Private 1st Class Scott Manning, 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, and David Hausler, Department of the Army, G4, Army Award for Maintenance Excellence program coordinator, discuss how to improve vehicle log books as part of the evaluation for the AAME competition, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 24, 2017. The Chief of Staff, AAME Program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and/or activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs)

